Bitcoin Price Reaches $28,858.28 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $558.87 billion and $16.00 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $28,858.28 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.21 or 0.00406160 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00112595 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025582 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000478 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,366,018 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.