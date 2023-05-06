Bitgert (BRISE) Trading 13.2% Lower This Week

Bitgert (BRISE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Bitgert has a total market capitalization of $150.01 million and $5.47 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitgert has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgert token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitgert Profile

Bitgert launched on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.

$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert’s dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.”

Buying and Selling Bitgert

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

