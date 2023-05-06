Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.63-$3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.63-3.94 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLKB. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

BLKB traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $70.00. 282,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,187,975.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $279,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,863.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,187,975.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $327,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

