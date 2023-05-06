BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 133,422 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of BlackRock worth $113,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,024 shares of company stock valued at $28,562,554. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $644.48 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $662.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

