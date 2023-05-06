BlueArk (BRK) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BlueArk

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

