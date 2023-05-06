BMO Capital Markets Boosts Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $20.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BEN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 133,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

