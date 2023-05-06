BMO Capital Markets Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $80.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.58.

ON stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after buying an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after buying an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

