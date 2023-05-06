BMO Capital Markets Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$158.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on X. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

TMX Group Stock Up 0.8 %

TMX Group stock opened at C$140.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$123.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$135.37.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.6091644 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

