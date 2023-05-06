Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$229.83 and last traded at C$228.59. Approximately 26,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 32,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$227.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$238.55.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$216.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$211.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.66, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$864.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$832.79 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Analysts predict that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.63125 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

