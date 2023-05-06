Brainard Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Xylem by 248.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

