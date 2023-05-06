Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Posts Earnings Results

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.
Brookfield Renewable Price Performance
Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $35.08. 657,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 1.09.
Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
