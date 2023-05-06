Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Posts Earnings Results

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $35.08. 657,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.