California Public Employees Retirement System Has $282.52 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,393,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $282,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 426,866 shares valued at $34,245,329. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

