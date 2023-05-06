California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,591 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.32% of McKesson worth $165,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

McKesson Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $365.87 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.