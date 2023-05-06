Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,282 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $33,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

VGT opened at $386.18 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $391.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.36 and a 200-day moving average of $348.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

