Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $25.42 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,469 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $25,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FPE opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.