Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 326,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 141,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,063,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after acquiring an additional 681,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 193,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.69 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

