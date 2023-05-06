Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $27.98 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 232,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $232.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $244.92. The company has a market capitalization of $596.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

