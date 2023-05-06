Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,922 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $26,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,815,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,896,000 after buying an additional 445,043 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,045,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,904,000 after buying an additional 101,830 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,656,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,128,000 after buying an additional 1,264,542 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,524,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 66,112 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,179,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the period.

BATS OMFL opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

