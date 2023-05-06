Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $23,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPV. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,052,000.

Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04.

Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

