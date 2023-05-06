Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.