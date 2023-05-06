Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,771 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $35,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

BATS:EFV opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

