Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Lowered to C$146.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank to C$146.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CGJTF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Cargojet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.78. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $122.28.

About Cargojet

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

