Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$146.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$185.00 price objective (down previously from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$149.55.

Cargojet Stock Performance

TSE CJT opened at C$106.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$108.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$120.28. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$100.00 and a 12-month high of C$156.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The company had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 28.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.3505976 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

