Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$175.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CJT. Laurentian set a C$123.00 target price on Cargojet and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$149.55.

Cargojet Stock Performance

TSE:CJT opened at C$106.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$120.28. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$100.00 and a 52-week high of C$156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business had revenue of C$267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.15 million. Analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.3505976 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

