Casper Price Reaches $0.0560 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Casper has a total market cap of $616.15 million and $12.26 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,694,099,981 coins and its circulating supply is 10,993,450,756 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,691,879,441 with 10,991,363,259 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05848056 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $14,004,378.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

