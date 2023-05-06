CEEK VR Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $58.00 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019531 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018215 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,919.30 or 1.00033150 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07403516 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $15,732,712.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.