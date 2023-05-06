Centrifuge (CFG) Price Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $12.62 million and $311,734.65 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.21782992 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $295,379.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

