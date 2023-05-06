Chainbing (CBG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $674.92 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a market cap of $674.92 million and approximately $3,177.81 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00004641 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

