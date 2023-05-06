CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Stock Price Down 1.4%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 73,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 121,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company has a market cap of C$60.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47.

About CHAR Technologies

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar; Cleanfyre, a solid bio fuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

