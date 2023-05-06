Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAKE. UBS Group cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.15.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

