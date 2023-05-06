Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) PT Lowered to $35.00

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,700 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $87,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,953.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,700 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $87,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,953.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,578 shares of company stock valued at $16,246,924 over the last ninety days. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $20,192,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 912,778 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,410,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,371,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 448,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

