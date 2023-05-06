Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,983 shares of company stock worth $36,654,485. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,028.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,710.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,585.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,077.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

