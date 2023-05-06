Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,248,000 after acquiring an additional 407,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,916,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,552 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,398,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $781,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

