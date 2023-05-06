Citigroup Raises Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $47.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

SGRY stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $262,911.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,621,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $31,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $262,911.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,621,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,274 shares of company stock worth $2,530,979. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

