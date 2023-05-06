Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys 10,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 4.4% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

