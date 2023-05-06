Clark Estates Inc. NY Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clark Estates Inc. NY cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

