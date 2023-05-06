Coats Group (LON:COA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $75.54

Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.54 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 77.50 ($0.97). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 74.80 ($0.93), with a volume of 997,968 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on COA. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 100 ($1.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 102 ($1.27) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Coats Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Coats Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Jackie Callaway bought 63,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £49,742.94 ($62,147.60). 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

