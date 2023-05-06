Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.11-4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.2-19.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.53 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.11-$4.34 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.29. 3,853,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,825. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $77.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.