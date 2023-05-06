Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.81.

COIN opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.58. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,630 shares of company stock worth $10,363,557. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

