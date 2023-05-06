Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.21.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $170.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,210,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,203 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

