Comparing Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) & SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) and Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Harrow Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS -1,233.73% -318.56% -74.68% Harrow Health -15.90% 14.24% 1.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SCYNEXIS and Harrow Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Harrow Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 234.45%. Harrow Health has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.86%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than Harrow Health.

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Harrow Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS $5.09 million 21.45 -$62.81 million ($1.40) -2.14 Harrow Health $88.60 million 9.21 -$14.09 million ($0.52) -52.12

Harrow Health has higher revenue and earnings than SCYNEXIS. Harrow Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCYNEXIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Harrow Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Harrow Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SCYNEXIS has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harrow Health has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harrow Health beats SCYNEXIS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCYNEXIS

(Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. The company was founded by Scot Kevin Huber, Terry Eugene Marquardt, Pierre Bernard Jacques Monnet, Russell J. Outcalt, and Yves Joseph Ribeill on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Harrow Health

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc. operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products. Harrow Health, Inc. owns royalty rights in four clinical stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics, Inc. and Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.