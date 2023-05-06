Comparing Lighting Science Group (OTCMKTS:LSCG) & SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Lighting Science Group (OTCMKTS:LSCG – Get Rating) and SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lighting Science Group and SKYX Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lighting Science Group N/A N/A N/A SKYX Platforms -84,600.00% -209.02% -71.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lighting Science Group and SKYX Platforms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lighting Science Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SKYX Platforms $30,000.00 9,475.68 -$27.07 million ($0.48) -7.12

Risk and Volatility

Lighting Science Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SKYX Platforms.

Lighting Science Group has a beta of 66.33, suggesting that its stock price is 6,533% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SKYX Platforms has a beta of -2486.5, suggesting that its stock price is 248,750% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of SKYX Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. 91.4% of Lighting Science Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of SKYX Platforms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lighting Science Group and SKYX Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lighting Science Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SKYX Platforms 0 0 1 0 3.00

SKYX Platforms has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 338.60%.

Summary

Lighting Science Group beats SKYX Platforms on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lighting Science Group



Lighting Science Group Corporation designs, develops, and markets general illumination products that use light emitting diodes (LEDs) as their light source for retailers and original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers a range of LED retrofit lamps to fit into existing light fixtures as replacements for traditional incandescent, compact fluorescent, and halogen lamps; and LED luminaires comprising FreeLED, a street lighting solution that uses solar energy as its power source. The company also provides biological lighting products, which include Good Night and Good Day circadian replacement lamps, VividGro grow light product, MyNature Coastal lamps and outdoor luminaires, and MyNature Grow lighting lamps and high bay luminaires. It serves Residential and office, Retail and hospitality, Government-owned and private infrastructure, and School and university markets through branded and co-branded private label programs, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Lighting Science Group Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

About SKYX Platforms



SKYX Platforms Corp. engages in the development of connected devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. It develops proprietary technology in the installation of electronics. The firm’s first patented technology is the Power-Plug, which is designed for “plug and play“ installation of weight bearing electronics such as light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrical products into ceiling electrical outlet boxes. The company also offers the following products: Sky Plug & Receptacle, SkyHome Application, Sky Smart Plug & Receptacle, Sky Smart Plug and Play Ceiling Fans, Sky Smart Plug and Play Lighting, and Sky All-In-One Smart Platform. These products can be linked to the SkyHome Application that works with both iPhones and Android phones which can control features and specifications to include scheduling, voice control, safety and security features, lifestyle features, sound, lights, dimming, and emergency back-up battery through WIFI and BLE. The company was founded by Rani Roland Kohen on October 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

