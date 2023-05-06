Compound Achieves Market Capitalization of $293.03 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $293.03 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $39.32 or 0.00136077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00035216 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00037603 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003481 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,453,069 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,452,478.23952342 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.33956402 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $11,717,601.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

