Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.77 million. Confluent also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.20)-$(0.14) EPS.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 5,449,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,205. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. Barclays cut their target price on Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,345.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 842,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,492,871. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

