Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.20)-$(0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $760-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.83 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.14 EPS.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,449,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,205. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Confluent news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 33,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $829,475.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,431.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,480,663.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,576 shares of company stock worth $21,492,871. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $44,837,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 5,283.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,141,000 after buying an additional 1,859,648 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Confluent by 461.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,416,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

