Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $181.00 million-$183.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.40 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.14 EPS.

Confluent Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,449,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,205. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Confluent from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.53.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 842,576 shares of company stock worth $21,492,871. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

