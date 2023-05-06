Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

