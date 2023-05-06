Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Shares of LIN opened at $366.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

