Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.78.

NYSE BDX opened at $253.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.17 and its 200 day moving average is $244.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

