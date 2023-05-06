Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $213.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

